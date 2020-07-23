Spices Board urges cardamom growers to be vigilant on quality standards

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
The Spices Board has asked cardamom growers to use plant protection chemicals judiciously so as to ensure good production in the upcoming crop season.
According to D Sathiyan, Secretary, Spices Board, early round of pickings have started in some of the cardamom plantations and farmers are expecting a good yield, thanks to the good summer rains and favourable climatic conditions. A stable demand and resumption of exports to Saudi Arabia have boosted their hopes.
Despite of these good signs, he said farmers and exporters, need to ensure that their produce is compliant with international quality standards, including chemical residue levels. The momentum in cardamom shipments gained recently with the resumption of exports to Saudi Arabia and to make sure this is not lost farmers have to ensure judicious use of chemicals during the production phase, he said.
Importing countries, specifically Saudi Arabia, which is the largest buyer of Indian small cardamom, follow the internationally accepted Codex standards in the trade. From May, consignments of small cardamom to Saudi Arabia, prior to exports, are being tested and cleared in Spices Board’s Quality Evaluation Laboratories for compliance with residues of plant protection chemicals.
Standards prescribed by the Codex Alimentarius commission limit the presence of compounds such as Acetamiprid, Cyhalothrin (includes lambda cyhalothrin), Cypermethrin (including alpha and zeta- cypermethrin), Profenofos, Triazophos and Dithiocarbamates in cardamom for international trade. Dithiocarbamates is a group of pesticides, under which eight chemicals are considered such as Ferbam, Mancozeb, Maneb, Metiram, Propineb, Thiram, Zineb and Ziram.
Meanwhile, the government has initiated the consultation process for curtailing the use of a set of pesticides in the country, including chemicals such as Mancozeb, Thiram, Zineb and Ziram, which are part of the Dithiocarbomate group, he said.
Random analysis of cardamom samples at farm-gate level by Spices Board, has revealed that while many samples comply with the Codex limits for all chemicals, some of the samples analysed contained Dithiocarbamates, above the prescribed MRLs.
As global concerns on quality of food and food ingredients are getting more serious, it is pertinent that produce from the country conforms with the prescribed quality and safety parameters to sustain the trade, Sathiyan said.
Cardamom exporters are also advised to strengthen backward linkages with farmers, farmers’ groups, spice producer’s societies and collaborate with Spices Board in ensuring production of cardamom compliant with the food safety and quality standards, he added.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
The regulator’s intent to improve liquidity in low-rated bonds, however, will yield results only in the long ...
Contrary to the general belief, a Will need not necessarily be stamped or registered
The stock of Axis Bank jumped 7.4 per cent, accompanied by extraordinary volume on Wednesday, decisively ...
₹1126 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1110109311401155 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight ...
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...