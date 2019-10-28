Spices Prices

as on : 28-10-2019 05:37:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Gonikappal(Kar)22.00144.4475.002500025000-35.28
Holalkere(Kar)1.00-2.0030000--
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.60NC12.203000031000-18.92
Payyannur(Ker)0.59-4.8427.852700027000-16.92
CorrianderSeed
Bangalore(Kar)67.0036.731020.0096501000010.29
Bhadravathi(Kar)28.00-56.007553--
K.R.Nagar(Kar)3.00-6.0020000--
DryChillies
Guntur(AP)535.00-1070.0013000--
Bangalore(Kar)68.00353.33705.0017050170003.33
Garlic
Bangalore(Kar)204.00704525.0092509250213.56
Pune(Mah)68.009.684100.001050011500425.00
Pune(Mah)54.00-12.94100.0035001150075.00
Kohima(Nag)15.00NC410.0058005800-
Pulpally(Ker)5.0066.67235.003500950079.49
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.9031.8213.1011500750091.67
Parakkodu(Ker)2.00-42.8649.505500400083.33
Shillong(Meh)2.00NC68.8055006500-21.43
Pattikonda(Pun)2.00100124.1344004800100.00
Naraingarh(Har)0.6013.213.206000800076.47
MethiSeeds
Bangalore(Kar)33.00560278.006750675022.73
PepperGarbled
Manjeswaram(Ker)5.0066.6743.502825029250-19.86
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-33.33122.003350033500-15.19
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC56.902960030300-14.20
Parakkodu(Ker)1.00NC25.503600082000-49.86
Turmeric
Bangalore(Kar)5.00NC66.0010150105001.00
ChiliRed
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC48.00158001610046.30
Published on October 28, 2019
