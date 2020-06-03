Spices Prices

as on : 03-06-2020 11:42:47 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CorrianderSeed
Dhoraji(Guj)2.903.5715.4046054630-30.80
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Rapar(Guj)4.00-73.3344.201200011800-
Garlic
Barhaj(UP)58.00162318.0059006100151.06
Tumkur(Kar)7.0016.67123.0060006000-
Lakhimpur(UP)3.00-40127.405700560091.92
Kosikalan(UP)2.40-4114.305745570085.32
Rudauli(UP)1.40-6.6720.4057105700-
Achalda(UP)1.202048.0058005700-
Akbarpur(UP)0.70-3021.105650540020.21
Sehjanwa(UP)0.60-2550.5056605640168.25
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC91.002800028000-17.16
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)19.00-54.761510.0052135169-19.79
Published on June 03, 2020
