Spices Prices

as on : 31-08-2020 04:09:24 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CorrianderSeed
Manasa(MP)57.00-81.005080--
Rajkot(Guj)56.002502972.706125592518.36
Aklera(Raj)1.60-2057.4061505725-
Halvad(Guj)0.70-85.291005.7857505875-8.73
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)48.906012.54462.401150011500-24.34
Rajkot(Guj)22.50803071.601182511500-24.87
Jasdan(Guj)7.50-70427.501150011875-17.86
Rapar(Guj)1.70-5055.401220512500-
Sami(Guj)0.80-27.27132.601220012250-19.74
Garlic
Manasa(MP)2380.00-2380.007100--
Etah(UP)40.0042.861009.807000645044.33
Ludhiana(Pun)26.002500118.0021004550-
Barhaj(UP)20.0042.863446.707450745044.10
Parimpore(JK)18.00100515.501200010500215.79
Agra(UP)4.50-43.75286.506270622030.63
Nautnava(UP)4.00-20108.0056005550-
Chorichora(UP)4.00NC256.8076207600470.79
Rajkot(Guj)3.50-91.251925.706200550040.91
Tamkuhi Road(UP)3.507582.304300630026.47
Shillong(Meh)3.00-25178.4075006500-34.78
Ludhiana(Pun)3.00200118.0053004550-
Ballia(UP)3.00-14.29148.007825775046.26
Ghaziabad(UP)3.00328.57163.4084006650-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.8055.56456.5090009000150.00
Sultanpur(UP)2.5025108.508150820013.19
Mathura(UP)2.20NC187.007050690067.86
Faizabad(UP)2.00185.7185.908500820034.92
Mirzapur(UP)2.00NC127.008075790064.80
Anandpur Sahib(Pun)1.82-1.8210000--
Basti(UP)1.60-20162.107650730042.99
Allahabad(UP)1.50-4074.507950785028.23
Soharatgarh(UP)1.502555.807600759542.06
Rasda(UP)1.50-25102.9078407780-
Golagokarnath(UP)1.5015.3885.807620751058.09
Maigalganj(UP)1.3085.7166.1075507500-
Achalda(UP)1.20NC93.2075007250-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.20-20116.207640755034.04
Ajuha(UP)1.20-7.6974.307800770052.94
Barabanki(UP)1.209.09121.408300795030.71
Azamgarh(UP)1.10-47.62218.307645745049.46
Choubepur(UP)1.1022.2228.8078507500356.40
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)1.00NC16.0069506950-
Sangrur(Pun)1.00NC16.008000710025.00
Bathinda(Pun)1.00NC25.5085007250-
Jasra(UP)1.00-16.6739.8078507700-
Partaval(UP)1.00-16.6726.5076007800322.22
Balrampur(UP)1.00NC75.8085007800226.92
Sehjanwa(UP)1.00NC60.5076407450193.85
Shahabad(Har)0.90-0.908500-142.86
Jhansi(UP)0.90-35.7192.706535651571.97
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)0.77-0.771900--
Kasganj(UP)0.70NC54.906930680047.45
Akbarpur(UP)0.7016.6740.2081008120403.11
Paliakala(UP)0.70NC45.307620753084.28
Phagwara(Pun)0.60-5046.1427713000-31.58
Fatehpur(UP)0.60NC60.907685765015.56
MethiSeeds
Manasa(MP)190.00-190.004801--
Rajkot(Guj)10.00NC928.405500580045.70
PepperGarbled
Manjeswaram(Ker)2.0033.3381.0030250302502.54
Soanf
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.00-41.18119.2044005250-21.43
Turmeric
Erode(TN)23.06-47.187633.7151725252-15.90

Published on August 31, 2020
