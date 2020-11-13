Spices Prices

as on : 13-11-2020 04:18:30 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ajwan
Kurnool(AP)10.20-90.291850.40911213868434.43
BlackPepper
Taliparamba(Ker)1.50NC44.90320003150010.34
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC44.002850028500NC
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80NC35.7531000310003.33
CorrianderSeed
Bangalore(Kar)18.0038.461483.00110001000013.99
Faizabad(UP)1.70-22.7325.7085008500-15.00
Choubepur(UP)1.205041.70887588607.58
Aroor(Ker)1.00-2.0015100--
Sultanpur(UP)1.00-6024.2081508800-8.17
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)9.10-65.924735.401120011240-21.68
DryChillies
Dahod(Guj)19.00341.86210.20190001900013.43
Bangalore(Kar)6.00NC1057.00320003200087.68
Jagdalpur(Cht)5.00-20.6344.206350650039.56
Garlic
Ghiraur(UP)110.0022.222027.408200700069.07
Malerkotla(Pun)31.00158.33176.0030002800-
Gorakhpur(UP)30.0015.381778.007950800020.27
Pune(Mah)29.00-57.972564.0085008500165.63
Varanasi(F&V)(UP)27.00-101084.0082008200-18.00
Durg(Cht)26.0018.18486.001150010000-
Bangalore(Kar)20.00-45.956085.0010000100008.11
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)18.00350886.5055006000175.00
Barhaj(UP)18.0028.573465.7082508400-1.20
Lucknow(UP)17.0021.431393.508800880020.55
Etah(UP)14.00-6.671701.807250720049.48
Azamgarh(UP)11.5015327.008000802525.98
Kopaganj(UP)9.0012.5281.908050810014.35
Agra(UP)8.00-5.88434.50725072409.02
Sehjanwa(UP)7.001066.6781.9080008250185.71
Nabha(Pun)6.10662.555.5021007700-63.16
Etawah(UP)6.00-53.85464.5083008250-17.00
Chorichora(UP)6.0020324.907960708035.72
Katwa(WB)6.00-25110.4060006200-25.00
Ludhiana(Pun)5.00NC443.0022005000-
Ludhiana(Pun)5.00NC443.0050005000-
Ajmer(F&V)(Raj)4.80-56.3680.4080007500100.00
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)4.30290.91174.607100760091.89
Ballia(UP)4.006031.008380865014.79
Shahjahanpur(UP)3.602.86118.00660566009.90
Khanna(Pun)3.5066.6759.8070007000180.00
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)3.00-38.52128.32100001000011.11
Manjeri(Ker)3.00NC12.001205012050-
Pulpally(Ker)3.00200204.0013501350-75.45
Bahraich(UP)3.0027598.008700870046.22
Shillong(Meh)2.50NC211.5048004500-26.15
Farukhabad(UP)2.5066.6722.9082508300-2.94
Mirzapur(UP)2.50NC154.50834087602.33
Sahiyapur(UP)2.5025168.508000806027.49
Kosikalan(UP)2.40-22.58189.6072507250-20.77
Rasda(UP)2.2010137.9084008440-
Palakkad(Ker)2.00100112.001260012600-19.23
Kamthi(Mah)2.001007.0011600800078.46
Teliamura(Tri)2.0010046.00118001180096.67
Kasganj(UP)2.0011.1182.407180720033.96
Robertsganj(UP)2.00-25.9378.008010804534.62
Sultanpur(UP)2.00NC164.008870885028.83
Mathura(UP)2.00-9.09233.8073007300-18.89
Saharanpur(UP)2.00-33.33161.708130810012.14
Ajuha(UP)1.606.6795.5086008700-0.58
Allahabad(UP)1.505084.0082009000-16.33
Jaunpur(UP)1.50-42.31151.5084008600-
Lakhimpur(UP)1.507.14238.408510852017.38
Shamli(UP)1.502556.7082308200193.93
Bharthna(UP)1.507.14139.108150815042.98
Golagokarnath(UP)1.507.14111.808520851022.94
Hardoi(UP)1.40-6.67128.0077307720-4.86
Mandi(Mandi)(HP)1.3062.55.501200012000-
Choubepur(UP)1.303057.6084008400388.37
Solan(HP)1.20-95.1437.121200012000-7.69
Bathinda(Pun)1.20NC42.7075007500-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.20-70545.608000800050.94
Gadaura(UP)1.20NC300.708000800035.59
Jasra(UP)1.20-2572.4087508600-
Maigalganj(UP)1.2020102.4084508480-
Akbarpur(UP)1.10-8.3360.6085608560-13.54
Nanjangud(Kar)1.00-5079.0070007000-
Akluj(Mah)1.00-5021.0075008000-46.43
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)1.00NC63.0091509150-
Faizabad(UP)1.0042.8672.8085008900-27.97
Paliakala(UP)0.90-1064.408520853040.25
Firozepur City(Pun)0.80-2031.6032503400-45.83
Partaval(UP)0.80-2039.608450845537.40
Barabanki(UP)0.80-38.46135.3087908810-8.91
Sandila(UP)0.8033.339.9077007730-1.28
Naanpara(UP)0.8033.3345.208650870020.14
Rudauli(UP)0.8033.3381.108820880010.25
Banda(UP)0.7016.6721.6075007500-
Chandausi(UP)0.70-65125.706780671010.24
Auraiya(UP)0.60-258.208150790016.43
Karvi(UP)0.60-254.6075007400116.45
MethiSeeds
Bangalore(Kar)10.00-28.57767.008500630025.93
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)3.0050118.003350032500NC
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC122.203040030400-3.80
Manathavady(Ker)0.77-3.7568.7432700320000.62
Soanf
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.20-33.33146.105150515022.62
Turmeric
Erode(TN)27.00-46.538936.5152095236-12.37
Faizabad(UP)1.40-17.6536.801000010000-9.09
Sultanpur(UP)0.80-73.3319.601080010500NC
Coimbatore(TN)0.70NC21.2055005500NC
ChiliRed
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC126.0017300175004.22
Faizabad(UP)1.00-33.3336.60185001650027.59

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 13, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.