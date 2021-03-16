Spices research body gets patent for microbes in bio-capsules

The Indian Institute of Spices Research (IISR) has received a patent for novel method of storing and delivering microbes through biocapsules. The institute submitted an application seeking a patent for this in 2013.

The patent was issued for the method after detailed examination and analysis of the technology developed by the IISR scientists. The technology was developed by a team including M Anandraj, R Dinesh and Y K Bini.

Microbial organisms

The bio-capsules are formulated with the help of microbial organisms, said J Rema, Director, IISR. Apart from improving soil quality and environmental conditions, the use of bio-capsules will also help to reduce the use of pesticides and chemical fertilizers, she said.

The bio-capsules developed by the institute are already popular among the farmer community in the country. The sale of the capsules had witnessed an all-time high during 2020-21. Farmers from Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and North East states including Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura are the major users of the bio-capsule.

The recently patented product is used for spices cultivation, vegetable cultivation and other crops. Apart from IISR, four licensees are also preparing the bio-capsules.

The bio-capsule, as the name indicates, uses beneficial micro-organisms including Trichoderma, Pseudomonas, and Bacillus. Unlike the traditional microbial formulations, encapsulation makes it easy to store, use and transport.

IISR Bio-capsule is the first encapsulated bio fertilizer. The patent will also benefit the licensees. More entrepreneurs are likely to apply for technology licenses for the patented product.

With this new patent, IISR has so far received patents for four of its innovations. Other methods include a micronutrient composition for turmeric plant and a process for its preparation and two micronutrient compositions for ginger and a process for its preparation. The institute received all the patents between 2019 and 2021.