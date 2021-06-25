Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
Spot rubber ended in red on Friday. There were no enquiries from major consuming industries as expected earlier during the latter half of the week and the commodity lost ground despite a moderate recovery in domestic futures and global trendsetter Shanghai rubber futures.
“The arrivals have shown signs of improvement and we expect the inflow to gain momentum next week. The prices are likely to remain subdued in the days ahead unless there is also an improvement in demand,” dealers said.
RSS4 weakened to ₹168.50 (169.00) per kg as per traders. The grade closed unchanged at ₹169.00 per kg according to the Rubber Board. The overall volumes continued to remain dull.
In futures, the June delivery bounced back by 1.78 per cent from Thursday’s settlement price to close at Rs.169.50 per kg with a volume of 27 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
The natural rubber contract for the September delivery was up 260 Yuan (₹2988.14) from previous day’s settlement price to close at 13,030 Yuan (₹149,765.18) a tonne with a volume of 412,125 lots in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).
The July futures for RSS3 lost 1.21 percent to close at 236.8 Yen (₹158.65) per kg with a volume of 6 lots on the Osaka Exchange, Japan.
RSS 3 (spot) dropped to ₹152.44 (152.72) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 firmed up to ₹124.31 (123.45) while Latex slid to ₹99.45 (99.86) per kg at Kualalumpur.
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS4:168.50 (169.00); RSS5: 166.50 (167.00); ISNR20: 156.00 (156.50) and Latex (60% drc): 119.50 (119.50).
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
Local tour operators go the distance to offer the comfort and cuisine of home for Indian travellers who seek ...
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
US-based artist Srinath Vadapalli on the pandemic and rethinking binaries
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...