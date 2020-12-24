Spot rubber prices remain unchanged

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Spot rubber closed unchanged on Thursday. With holiday mood setting, the market direction amidst dull volumes. A partial recovery in overseas indices failed to make any visible impact in the local sentiments.
RSS 4 was quoted steady at Rs 156 per kg by traders and the Rubber Board. The grade finished flat Rs 152 per kg, according to Dealers.
RSS 3 (spot) improved to Rs 163.27(162.78) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 firmed up to Rs 112.83 (110.59) and Latex to Rs 106.35 (106.15) per kg at Kualalumpur.
The NR futures closed higher in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE). The most active natural rubber contract for May 2021 delivery was up by 205 Yuan (Rs 2,308.97) to close at 14,220 Yuan (Rs 160,163.94) a tonne.
Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were: RSS4:156.00 (156.00); RSS5: 146.00(146.00); ISNR20: 127.00 (127.00) and Latex (60% drc): 103.50 (103.50).
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
This important legal document can be a handy tool for many property transactions
Wait for stability in financials before taking exposure to the stock
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
The stock of Vedanta jumped 8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Wednesday, surpassing a key ...
Five podcasts to help you relax and recharge before the arrival of a new year
The Swedish Christmas spread comes with its share of stories and quirks. Here’s a slice
With TRP wars and shrill anchors dominating the current scene, one may feel nostalgic enough to think fondly ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...