Spot rubber remains neutral

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on September 30, 2020 Published on September 30, 2020

Spot rubber continued to remain neutral on Wednesday. RSS4 closed steady at ₹133.50 a kg, according to traders, while it weakened to ₹133.50 (₹134.00) a kg as per the Rubber Board. The grade dropped to ₹129.50 (₹130.00) a kg according to dealers. The trend was partially mixed as latex improved marginally amidst comparatively better demand.

Natural rubber futures declined further in day-time trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange. The near month October delivery was down by 185 yuan (₹2,003.77) to close at 11,690 yuan (₹1,26,616.43) a tonne.

RSS 3 (spot) weakened to ₹145.64 (₹146.97) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 dropped to ₹101.42 (₹102.93) and Latex 60 per cent to ₹88.90 (₹89.16) per kg at Kualalumpur.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS4 ₹133.50 (₹133.50); RSS5 ₹129.50 (₹129.50); ISNR20 ₹109.00 (₹109.00) and latex (60 per cent drc): ₹77.50 (₹77.00).

