File picture: A farmer burns paddy stubble at a farm on the outskirts of Amritsar. | Photo Credit: -

With more incidences of stubble burning being reported from some places in North India, the Federation of All India Farmers’ Association (FAIFA) has asked State Governments to take farmers into confidence and support them with funds and equipment, to effectively address the problem of stubble burning.

The decades old post-harvest practice of burning paddy crop stubble triggers a discussion on its ill-effects around this time every year.

“Owing to heavy rainfall and fewer farm fires in September and early October, the air quality didn’t deteriorate much. However, with stubble burning incidents on the rise, it’s only a matter of time before the problem raises its head once again,” said Javare Gowda, President of FAIFA.

“Even though the state governments have started taking action, they have been unable to devise a clear plan. They should take farmers into confidence and provide them monetary and tech assistance” he said.

While initiatives such as using the Pusa bio-decomposer, a microbial solution that decomposes paddy in around 20 days, are welcome, the target area for the same has to be increased.

“It’s noteworthy that the State with the maximum number of farm fires has increased the target area by just 500 acres -- from 7,500 acres in 2021 to 8,000 acres in 2022. Such an approach will not yield the desired results,” he felt.

There is need to promote the usage of three machines that help in disposing crop waste -- straw baling, super seeding and zero tillage machines, the FAIFA leader said.

