Sugar rules firm

Sugar market ruled firm by ₹10-20 on Thursday on back of higher bulk and retail demands. On Tuesday 23-24 mills sold 64,000-65,000 bags at ₹3,140-3,220 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,200-3,320 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,282-3,402 and M-grade ₹3,352-3,552. Naka delivery rates : S-grade ₹3,230-3,300 and M-grade ₹3,300-3,400.