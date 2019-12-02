Agri Business

Sugar rules steady

Mumbai | Updated on December 02, 2019 Published on December 02, 2019

Sugar prices ruled steady at all levels on Monday on higher than expected quota for December month at 21.50 lakh tonnes compared with 20.50 lakh tonnes for November and 21 lakh tonnes for October.

On Saturday, 18-20 mills sold 48,000-50,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,230 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,240-3,400 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates : S-grade ₹3,230-3,302 and M-grade ₹3,360-3,572. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,210-3,310 and M-grade ₹3,300-3,450. Our Correspondent

