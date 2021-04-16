Summer crops area up 17%; pulses, coarse cereals coverage increases

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Summer crops have been sown in about 69.75 lakh hectares till April 16, an increase of 17% over previous year’s 59.82 lakh ha. This is mainly on account of increase in the area under pulses, oilseeds, coarse cereals and paddy.
The trend in summer sowing is good as on date. The second wave of Covid-19 pandemic has not impacted the progress in the cultivation of summer crops in the country, the Agriculture Ministry said in a statement.
Pulses acreage increased by 50 per cent to 9.51 lakh hectares (lh) over previous year’s 6.33 lh. Greengram has been planted on 6.79 lh (4.61 lh in same period last year), while the area under black gram increased to 2.42 lh (1.54 lh).
Similarly, the area under coarse cereals grew to 11.18 lh against last year’s 10.98 lh. This is mainly due to higher area under maize at 7.10 lh (6.83 lh). Area under bajra has remained constant at 3.23 lh, while the acreage under jowar is marginally lower at 0.64 lh (0.77 lh).
The area under oilseeds is up 10.11 lh against 8.78 lh, a rise of 1.33 lh. Groundnut area increaesd to 5.56 lh (4.89 lh), while farmers have planted sesamum in about 3.97 lh (3.39 lh). Also the area under paddy rose to 38.95 lh against 33.73 lh.
The pre-monsoon rainfall across the country as a whole between March 1 and April 15 was 37 per cent lower than normal. Actual rainfall was 29.9 mm against the normal of 47.7 mm for the period. The IMD on Friday has forecast that monsoon will be normal for the year ahead.
So far, the live water storage in 130 reservoirs monitored across the country is 81 per cent of the live storage of the corresponding period last year and 119 per cent of the average of last 10 years, according to the Central Water Commission report.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
An ode to writer and great-uncle Ved Mehta, and Ekarat, the friend who wrote and quit on his own terms
A market run by women tells the inspiring story of female entrepreneurship in the North East
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...