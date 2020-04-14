Tea distribution via PDS puts Nilgiris growers in a quandary

Jet Airways – Financial squeeze for more than a decade
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
Small tea growers in the Nilgiris — who have been appealing to the State Government to procure the “Ooty Tea” for supply through the public distribution system — seem to be caught in the race between the governments of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, with the former confirming an order for distribution through PDS.
“Who is benefited in the bargain? Is it the ailing small grower or IndcoServe or Kerala?” asked HN Sivan, Founder-President, Nilgiris Nelikolu Micro and Small Tea Growers & Farmers Development Society (NSTF).
While hailing the State government’s efforts in reviving the ailing Indco tea factories and it’s 30,000-odd member-farmers, Sivan said that he had appealed to the government to procure tea from TN Small Tea Growers Industrial Cooperative Tea Factories Federation Ltd (Indco) and distribute it free of cost to all the ration cardholders in the State.
“There are 2 crore ration cardholders in the State. Even if the government considers to give 500 gm of tea to each cardholder, it would cost the exchequer ₹100 crore only. This gesture though would go a long way in helping the small tea growers get ₹17-20 a kg for their green leaf, safeguard their livelihood in this crucial period, create demand for teas made by other tea factories and stabilise the market from further fall,” Sivan said.
According to him, the 16 Indco factories procure around 35 per cent of the total Nilgiris green tea leaves from its 30,000-plus members and produce around 2 crore kg of made teas per year.
Indco member-farmers are now hoping to get a realistic price for the green leaves supplied, as per the order of the Madras High Court.
Sivakumar of Ettayam Green Leaf Agency told BusinessLine that the quality of the green leaf was tending to drop as farmers had not plucked the tender shoots for close to 3 weeks. Yet another small grower, Rajkutty, said there was paucity of farm hands, as labourers were stuck elsewhere.
While small growers supplying the green leaf to Indco factories see some respite with the government reviving factory operations, the rest are in a fix saying their survival is at stake.
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
Fintech start-up Recko raises ₹42 cr Vertex Ventures SEA and India has led a ₹42-crore ($6 million) Series A ...
Investors tell start-up founders to focus on saving the business as Covid-19 rages and not worry about growth
Vivriti Capital brings together lenders and borrowers
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
Power generator companies, which have been saddled with unpaid dues, now have to additionally grapple with a ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the wincessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
In the midst of a lockdown, a foodie fuels his appetite for morsels of Hyderabad
Norway’s majestic fjords leave a lasting impression on a traveller
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...