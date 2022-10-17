With farmers having sown paddy in a record 65 lakh acres and the demand for paddy up in the country, the Telangana government has set a target to procure 1 crore tonnes this kharif season as against about 70 lakh tonnes in the same season last year.

The State, which is expecting a bumper output of 1.41 crore tonnes in the kharif season, is also seriously looking at not putting any restrictions on the paddy area for the upcoming rabi season.

Minister for Civil Supplies, Gangula Kamalakar, has said that nearly 40 per cent of the total kharif output might go for open market.

The State Government, which had asked the farmers not to grow paddy in the rabi season, seems to have changed its mind. In all likelihood, it is going to allow the farmers to sow the staple cereal crop as they like.

The State’s decision last year followed a bitter fight with the Union Government over the procurement of parboiled rice (the rabi output) in the previous year.

Inconsistent policy

Kanneganti Ravi of Rythu Swarajya Vedika has flayed the State Government for its inconsistent policy on paddy. “It is neglecting other crops and is only focussing on paddy, cotton and maize. The area under millets and pulses is dwindling as there is no market support from the State government,” told businessline.

“It wanted the farmers to shun paddy and go for alternative crops in the last rabi season. But it failed to offer any marketing support to farmers who went for pulses,” he said.

Targets missed

This year, the farmers have completely ignored the target set by the State government. While the government set a target of 70 lakh acres for cotton, farmers settled for just under 50 lakh acres. On the other hand, it wanted the farmers to reduce the paddy acreage to 50-55 lakh acres. “But they sowed in a record area of 65 lakh acres,” Ravi said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit