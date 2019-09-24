Telangana targets 50 lakh tonnes of paddy in kharif

Despite late rains delaying the Kharif season, the Telangana Government has targeted to procure 50 lakh tonnes of paddy in the Kharif season. This is 10 lakh tonnes more than what it achieved in the last Kharif season.

The Civil Supplies Department, which takes care of the paddy procurement, said this year overall paddy procurement for the whole year would be more than what the State procured last year.

Though started on a dull note, the State recorded a record area of 12.57 lakh hectares in paddy sowings as against 10.31 lakh hectares the same period previous year. On an average, the State grows paddy in 9.64 lakh hectares.

In 2018-19 season, the department procured 77 lakh tonnes of paddy from the kharif and rabi seasons, Mareddy Srinivas Reddy, Chairman of the Civil Supplies Corporation, said.

He asked the rice millers to help the State government in achieving the target by marshalling resources during the crucial procurement season.