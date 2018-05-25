Tepid start to kharif planting: rice and cotton acreage lower than last year

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
Mounting cane arrears during the current sugar season do not seem to have deterred farmers from bringing more area under sugarcane, according to official data released by the Agriculture Ministry on Friday.
The sowing has taken place in a total of 65.52 lakh hectares (lha) so far, which was around 6 per cent lower than 69.84 lha covered during the corresponding period last year. All crops, barring sugarcane registered a drop in area covered as compared to that in same period last year. The cultivated area of sugarcane, on the other hand, increased by 1.75 per cent over that of the previous year. This was despite the fact that farmers have been reeling under the rising cane arrears from sugar mills, which have been plagued by an overproduction of sugar in the 2017-18 season, that resulted in a crash in market prices.
Even though these are early days of sowing and better monsoon, as forecast by the India Meteorological Department, may dramatically change the situation. The drop in acreage has been substantial in the case of rice and cotton. The planted area has so far come down by 30 per cent to 7.82 lha and 1.52 lha in cotton and rice respectively.
here is substantial reduction in Haryana and Punjab, where early sowing of cotton is normally taken up.
The precariously low water storage levels in reservoirs used for irrigation could be one of the main reasons for tepid improvement in sowing. According to data released by the Central Water Commission, on Thursday the average water storage in 91 reservoirs monitored by it was 18 per cent as compared to around 20 per cent during the corresponding period last year.
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
SBI (₹273.9) SBI was largely trading flat through the week within the ₹268 and ₹275 range. The biggest rally ...
Over the past year, the fund gained 2.3% while the category tumbled 17%
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor