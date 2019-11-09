There are many layers to why there’s no export ban on this onion

My Five: Anshu Sharma
A handshake here, a high-five there, amazing energy boosters!1 A happy start to the day gets things rolling on ...
At a time when onion prices are bringing tears to consumers and the Centre has banned overseas shipment of the bulb, the export of one variety — the Bengaluru rose onion — has been allowed till the month-end, with a quantity restriction of 9,000 tonnes.
The growers had requested the Centre to exempt this variety from the export ban. They cited the crashing of its prices after export of all varieties of bulbs was curbed following supply disruptions fuelling a sharp price rise.
The GI-tagged Bengaluru rose onions are grown on about 10,000 acres in the districts of Chikkballapur, Kolar and Bengaluru Rural. The scarlet-coloured bulb is of a smaller size — 25-30 mm. It has a pungent flavour and not too many takers in the domestic market.
However, this onion variety enjoys good demand in countries such as Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Singapore and Brunei. As a result, the bulk of the crop is exported. Merchant exporters largely ship out the produce from Chennai.
The annual production of Bengaluru rose onions is estimated at 70,000 tonnes, of which 55,000 tonnes are exported, while the rest is largely consumed in the coastal districts of Karnataka. In value terms, their exports stand at ₹300 crore.
To promote their cultivation and exports, Karnataka has been demanding a separate HS (harmonised system) Code for Bengaluru rose onions, which are currently shipped as generic onions.
The exporters of this variety have to get a certification from the Karnataka Horticulture Department and a registration certificate from the DGFT office in Bengaluru to ship the produce.
Interestingly, Chikkaballapur is one of the 15 Assembly constituencies where by-elections are scheduled for December 5. For the ruling BJP in Karnataka, which currently holds 107 of the 224 seats, winning as many seats as possible in the by-elections is crucial to reach the simple majority of 113.
A handshake here, a high-five there, amazing energy boosters!1 A happy start to the day gets things rolling on ...
Air pollution kills. There’s no simpler way to put this.Earlier this week, a “public-health emergency” was ...
Educationist SV Chittibabu turned 100 just days ago. A remarkable milestone that gets better when you are told ...
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is quite a marvel despite being just a first step with a new form factor
Infusion of Rs 9,300 crore by LIC and government has helped absorb provisions and improve capital ratios
Bank of Baroda, after the merger with Vijaya and Dena Bank, continues to witness pressure on profitability and ...
The ‘payment’ function can be used to find out how much to invest on a regular basis to accumulate a desired ...
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...