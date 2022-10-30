The second morning after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced commencement of the North-East monsoon rain over the South Peninsula, activity was concentrated in the southern parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and parts of Karnataka, thanks to helpful cyclonic circulations in the neighbourhood.

Satellite pictures on Sunday morning showed clouds penetrating the Tamil Nadu coast from Nagapattinam, Vedaranniyam, Pattukottai, Karaikudi, Thondi, Ramanathapuram, Mandapam, Thoothukudi, and Nagercoil, as well as along the Ghats, before spreading out to the whole of Kerala and onward to interior Karnataka from Hassan and Bengaluru to Mysuru.

Heavy rain forecast

Fresh thunderstorms have popped up along the coast off North Coastal Tamil Nadu (including Chennai) and adjoining coastal Andhra Pradesh. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe during the rest of Sunday. Thunderstorms and lightning are forecast at isolated places over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. In a detailed outlook, the Chennai Met Centre said heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, and Kanyakumari.

To continue into the week

Almost a similar scenario is likely to pan out during the rest of the week, with the rains covering North Coastal Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh. An extended outlook valid from Friday to Sunday next spoke about the possibility of continued fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy falls lashing Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, coastal South Interior Karnataka and Kerala.

Meanwhile, weather bloggers welcomed the North-East monsoon (NEM) rains with characteristic aplomb, with @ChennaiRains saying ‘it is now time to focus on what is likely to be the first active spell of the season over the next few days.’ It also hinted at a a detailed post on why urban clusters need to maintain a cautious vigil, while hastening to add ‘the objective is not to spread panic, but to bring about a perspective on the risk that exists with the conditions prevailing.’

Bloggers welcome rains

@chennaisweather observed the rains were confined to South Chennai now. ‘City has to wait for a while. This is a big start from low bringing widespread rains over North Tamil Nadu and Chennai till next week. Rains shall pick up from Monday.

@RainStorm_TN expected the ‘Delta and South Coastal Tamil Nadu coastal Tamil Nadu to continue to see rains with ‘heavy rains possible along the Rameswaram-Tondi-Nagapattinam stretch for the next two days.’ It also projected that interior Tamil Nadu will see thunderstorm activity. ‘The next five days will be interesting.’

@Chennai_nem said this is ‘going to be the first proper rainy phase for the city of Chennai, which is currently in the deficit zone, with a shortfall of -45 per cent till date during October.

@BHASKARANSHIVAR observed that the NEM has commenced with bright sunshine for Chennai.

