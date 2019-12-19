Tobacco Prices

as on : 19-12-2019 07:04:03 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Aliganj(UP)53.2068.892762.302100210010.53
Farukhabad(UP)11.00-8.33644.304700460077.36
Annur(TN)6.00NC344.0031003100NC
