Tobacco Prices

as on : 09-07-2020 03:23:24 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Unava(Guj)0.70-651108.5067557000-
Published on July 09, 2020
TOPICS
tobacco (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.