The fourth Cottonseed, Oil and Meal Conclave, which was jointly organised by Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA) of India and the All India Cottonseed Crushers’ Association (AICOSCA) at Aurangabad recently, has estimated the production of cottonseed oil to go up to 15-16 lakh tonnes (lt) by 2025 from the present 13-14 lt.

Speaking on the topic ‘Prospects and issues of cottonseed oil in the country-Roadmap by 2030’ at the conclave, Sandeep Bajoria, Chairman of AICOSCA, said AICOSCA propagates scientific processing of cottonseed vis-à-vis traditional processing, resulting in enormous national gain.

Citing an article by M Sabesh, a Senior Scientist in the Nagpur-based Central Institute for Cotton Research, Bajoria said the article has estimated the cotton production at 402.70 lakh bales (a bale of 170 kg each) by 2025.

Stating that the present availability of washed cottonseed oil is about 13-14 lt, he said cottonseed oil production could go up to 15-16 lt following the substantial increase in production of cotton by 2025. “Further, with scientific processing of cottonseed, which AICOSCA has been propagating for many years, the availability of washed cottonseed oil can be substantially increased, say up to 19-20 lt,” he said, adding cottonseed oil can certainly become one of the primary sources of edible oil in the near future, thus assisting a further boost in its production.

Domestic consumption

Referring to SEA’s statistics, Bajoria said the domestic consumption of edible oil is expected to touch 240 lt in 2022-23. This is likely to increase further with growing population and per capita income.

Currently, India produces around 100 lt of edible oil, and the gap between demand and supply of edible oils is about 140 lt, which has to be met through imports.

Stressing the need for urgent attention on the scientific processing of cottonseed oil, he said the traditional processing results in tremendous loss of valuable cottonseed oil and other important byproducts such as linters, hulls etc., valuing crores of rupees.

Welcoming the gathering, Ajay Jhunjhunwala, President of SEA of India, said cottonseed oil is a unique oil with the goodness of frying property. Cottonseed oil is the preferred oil by the organised food industry for its unique frying properties, and oxidative stability which maintains good flavour and keeps fried snacks and namkeens fresh for a long period of time.

He said cottonseed cake has relatively low rumen degradability. It is a good source of bypass protein in dairy, and can be used more in cattle feed formulations.