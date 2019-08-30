Agri Business

Turmeric prices stable

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on August 30, 2019 Published on August 30, 2019

The sale of turmeric at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard and Regulated Marketing Committee are 31 and 35 per cent respectively and 90 per cent at the Erode Cooperative marketing Society. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,889-7,283 a quintal. The root variety was sold at ₹5,409-6,639. Out of 2,144 bags of turmeric placed for sale, 782 bags were sold.

