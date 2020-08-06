Turmeric sale drops, only 60% sold

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
About only 60 per cent of the arrived turmeric was sold on Thursday.
R.K.V. Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association said: “The sale of turmeric has been decreased to 60 per cent as only medium quality turmeric is arriving for sale. Further, the traders have only local demand, and are waiting for the upcountry demand. Some bags of finger turmeric fetched slightly increased price of ₹75 to ₹100 a quintal due to good quality among the medium variety. The traders purchased all such turmeric for their local demand.”
He said the arrival of turmeric for sale was at 2,500 to 3,000 bags a day, as most of the farmers were busy in their agricultural operations in Kalingarayan ayacut area due to release of water in the canal. There is no improvement in price at the Turmeric Futures and also no fresh upcountry demand has been received by traders.
At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,299 to ₹6,459 a quintal, the root variety was sold at ₹4,889 to ₹5,689 a quintal. Of the arrival of 1,495 bags of turmeric around 419 bags were sold.
At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹4,810 to ₹6,042 a quintal, root variety at ₹4,610 to ₹5,519 a quintal. Of the 582 bags of turmeric placed for sale, 558 bags were sold.
At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,011 to ₹6,399 a quintal, the root variety at ₹4,899 to ₹5,659 a quintal. Of the 858 bags of turmeric kept for sale, 751 bags were sold.
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
There is a unique advantage in going for critical illness policies of general insurers, and that is ...
The period of holding of the segregated units will be from the day the original units in the main portfolio ...
Data from FY20 annual reports suggest that many banks carry provisions at about 20 to 30 per cent of the book ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Aegis Logistics at current levels. The stock jumped 5 ...
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...