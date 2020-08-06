Turmeric sale drops, only 60% sold

About only 60 per cent of the arrived turmeric was sold on Thursday.

R.K.V. Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association said: “The sale of turmeric has been decreased to 60 per cent as only medium quality turmeric is arriving for sale. Further, the traders have only local demand, and are waiting for the upcountry demand. Some bags of finger turmeric fetched slightly increased price of ₹75 to ₹100 a quintal due to good quality among the medium variety. The traders purchased all such turmeric for their local demand.”

He said the arrival of turmeric for sale was at 2,500 to 3,000 bags a day, as most of the farmers were busy in their agricultural operations in Kalingarayan ayacut area due to release of water in the canal. There is no improvement in price at the Turmeric Futures and also no fresh upcountry demand has been received by traders.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,299 to ₹6,459 a quintal, the root variety was sold at ₹4,889 to ₹5,689 a quintal. Of the arrival of 1,495 bags of turmeric around 419 bags were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹4,810 to ₹6,042 a quintal, root variety at ₹4,610 to ₹5,519 a quintal. Of the 582 bags of turmeric placed for sale, 558 bags were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,011 to ₹6,399 a quintal, the root variety at ₹4,899 to ₹5,659 a quintal. Of the 858 bags of turmeric kept for sale, 751 bags were sold.