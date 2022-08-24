Unnati launches academy to train agri retailers

Unnati, a fintech-driven agriculture ecosystem, has launched Agri-Retailer Academy, a platform to educate agri input retailers on modern ways of doing business.

The academy will equip retailers with adequate education on best practices of running an outlet, hands-on training to master digital ways, data collection and analytics techniques, and farmer engagement methods and methodologies to expand the knowledge of sustainable farming to ground stakeholders, a company statement said.

Unnati currently has a network of over 48,000 retailers and plans to expand to one lakh by the end of this fiscal year. The company believes that farmers will benefit from this initiative as retailers will be well-informed about their business leading to better product recommendations and availability among others.

Amit Sinha, Co-founder, Unnati said, “At Unnati, we firmly believe retailers are an integral part of the agriculture ecosystem. Our biggest priority is to assist them in understanding modern practices and tools and help their business scale productively and safely. The Agri-Retailer Academy is launched to keep the same vision in mind. We intend to encourage retailers to become more confident and secure, to be able to survive today’s highly-competitive world, and continuously evolve during these trying yet rapidly changing times. This initiative will definitely provide the much-needed help and support retailers need and strengthen our overall agriculture ecosystem. This is just another step in the right direction.”