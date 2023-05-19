The Uttar Pradesh government has roped in NDDB Dairy Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), for providing technical support for managing three women-owned milk producer companies — Saamarthya Milk Producer Company (Raebareli), Shri Baba Gorakhnath Kripaa Milk Producer Company (Gorakhpur) and Srijanee Milk Producer Company (Bareilly) — set up in the State.

These FPOs will together procure milk from over 2,800 villages of 17 districts enrolling 1.50 lakh women dairy farmers, NDDB Dairy Services (NDS) said in a statement. The daily procurement will reach seven lakh litres by the fifth year of operations, NDS said. UP State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM) is the implementing agency for this dairy farmers project.

Under the State’s ₹200-crore Mahila Samarthya Yojana (MSY), launched in 2021-22, enterprises exclusively owned by women are being promoted. The MSY scheme was launched after success of Balinee Milk Producer Company of Jhansi and Kashee Milk Producer Company of Varanasi.

By using the expertise of NDS, the aim is not only to promote women entrepreneurship in rural UP substantially, but also bring about a fundamental change in the lives of these women and their families, said C Indumathy, director of UPSRLM.

“Uttar Pradesh is the second largest milk producing State in the country. However, it still has a large untapped potential,” said Meenesh Shah, Chairman of NDDB and also of NDS. This initiative of bringing together women dairy farmers will not only provide market access and livelihood to them but will also unleash the entrepreneurship potential of the women belonging to the targeted 17 districts which are predominantly rural, he said.