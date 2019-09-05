UPASI annual meet

The 126th annual conference of the United Planters’Association of Southern India (UPASI), the apex body of planters in the South, is scheduled to take place at Glenview, Coonoor, on September 14. Ramesh Chand, member of NITI Aayog, will be the chief guest. As in the past, an industrial expo is being organised on September 13 and 14, 2019.