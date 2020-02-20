Vegetable Prices

as on : 20-02-2020 10:23:33 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Onion
Nautnava(UP)3.50-22.22160.0025002550177.78
Rura(UP)2.50NC44.4028003200211.11
Rajasamand(Raj)2.10-91.8470.3920003500233.33
Madhavapuram(Ker)2.00-33.3334.1062001400087.88
Pattikonda(Pun)2.00-14.523000-233.33
Ch. Dadri(Har)1.60-54.29101.4037003700-
Ganaur(Har)1.00NC16.9052005400108.00
Mukkom(Ker)0.70NC8.0038005000171.43
Potato
Rura(UP)37.5036.36896.001200120033.33
Rajasamand(Raj)12.82-5.04168.7413001300100.00
Nautnava(UP)10.00-50482.0010001100-
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00100180.0018001800-28.00
Gangarampur(Dakshin Dinajpur)(WB)6.00-14.2994.0014501350150.00
Ch. Dadri(Har)5.50NC215.2013001300-
Madhavapuram(Ker)3.005024.203800450065.22
Pattikonda(Pun)2.50-5.00700-NC
Rayya(Pun)1.40-3028.4013001300100.00
Ganaur(Har)1.00-33.3321.8015001500200.00
Tomato
Mulakalacheruvu(AP)42.0055.567007.0075070050.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)10.0025426.0010001000-28.57
Ch. Dadri(Har)4.50-18.18184.0013001300-
Rajasamand(Raj)3.70-15.9184.98700900-22.22
Rura(UP)1.80-2895.801700160088.89
Talalagir(Guj)1.582.659.16900700-52.63
Ganaur(Har)1.0042.8615.3015002000NC
Cabbage
Perumbavoor(Ker)10.00100411.0015001500NC
Madhavapuram(Ker)3.00NC43.203800380058.33
Rura(UP)1.50NC8.709001200NC
Talalagir(Guj)0.54-2.27450--30.77
Bhindi(LadiesFinger)
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.0060311.0015001500-16.67
Madhavapuram(Ker)2.00-4.7641.704000500017.65
Amaranthus
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00200200.0025002500NC
Madhavapuram(Ker)2.00NC36.10280026007.69
Amphophalus
Rura(UP)27.507.84930.6017701750-
Sankeshwar(Kar)10.00-10.001650--
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC66.0018001800-10.00
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC66.00210018005.00
Mukkom(Ker)0.70NC32.10240022009.09
Ashgourd
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00100315.0015001500-16.67
Madhavapuram(Ker)3.00NC45.1032003400100.00
Mukkom(Ker)0.60NC12.8014001400NC
Beetroot
Madhavapuram(Ker)2.00-33.3335.903800540072.73
Mukkom(Ker)0.60NC5.4020002000-9.09
BitterGourd
Perumbavoor(Ker)9.0050372.0025002800-10.71
Madhavapuram(Ker)4.0033.3355.50650068008.33
Mukkom(Ker)0.60NC16.60300034007.14
BottleGourd
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00300160.0015001000-16.67
Brinjal
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.0025272.0018001800-10.00
Madhavapuram(Ker)2.00NC36.104800480092.00
Rura(UP)1.502568.101200130020.00
Talalagir(Guj)1.284.0745.24140070012.00
Carrot
Perumbavoor(Ker)10.00150396.003500400016.67
Madhavapuram(Ker)4.0033.3352.007400860076.19
Rayya(Pun)1.90111.1152.3015001000-
Kalanaur(Pun)0.80NC2.9021001900-
Ganaur(Har)0.60-406.601800180080.00
Cauliflower
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.0050265.0025002500-16.67
Madhavapuram(Ker)3.00NC46.4035005200-2.78
Rayya(Pun)2.804066.5011001600-
Rura(UP)1.50-4022.5012001300-
Pattikonda(Pun)1.27-11.021200-84.62
Kalanaur(Pun)1.00NC6.6514001400-
Colacasia
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00150179.005000550025.00
Madhavapuram(Ker)3.00NC55.0036006400-37.93
Cowpea(Veg)
Perumbavoor(Ker)7.0040283.0015001500-16.67
Madhavapuram(Ker)2.00-4.7636.2024003200140.00
Manathavady(Ker)0.55NC3.3527002800145.45
Drumstick
Perumbavoor(Ker)7.0016.67242.009500950072.73
Madhavapuram(Ker)3.00NC42.60850016200NC
ElephantYam(Suran)
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00300132.0020001800-28.57
FrenchBeans(Frasbean)
Perumbavoor(Ker)10.0010053.0035004500NC
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00100357.0045005500-35.71
Madhavapuram(Ker)3.00NC44.50380010500-66.96
Madhavapuram(Ker)3.00NC44.50880010500-23.48
Rura(UP)1.20NC4.9018001870260.00
LeafyVegetable
Ganaur(Har)0.80-204.8015001500-
Lemon
Madhavapuram(Ker)3.0042.8648.1054004800-25.00
LittleGourd(Kundru)
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00100247.0018001800NC
PeasWet
Nautnava(UP)10.00-33.3325.0020002150150.00
Rura(UP)2.50NC45.0022002200-
Pumpkin
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00400146.0015001500NC
Madhavapuram(Ker)2.00-4.7633.402200240057.14
Snakeguard
Perumbavoor(Ker)7.0075282.0018001800-10.00
Madhavapuram(Ker)3.00NC35.60350048009.38
Mukkom(Ker)0.60-2.402400-71.43
Tapioca
Madhavapuram(Ker)3.00NC33.10360035005.88
Yam(Ratalu)
Kalpetta(Ker)7.00-12.5535.0015001500NC
Published on February 20, 2020
