Vegetable Prices

as on : 26-02-2020 10:31:01 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Onion
Lakhimpur(UP)55.0010749.0020802200160.00
Nautnava(UP)2.50NC165.0024002350158.06
Anandnagar(UP)2.0042.8667.5023402450172.09
Potato
Lakhimpur(UP)1400.00NC23780.0011301080111.21
Nautnava(UP)12.00-7.69532.0010001000-
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)9.0080120.0075080057.89
Anandnagar(UP)5.5052.78145.4011601195-
Tomato
Mulakalacheruvu(AP)30.00-33.337109.0070070040.00
Ramanagara(Kar)16.0033.33454.00600700-29.41
Lakhimpur(UP)7.00-17.65702.501270125053.01
Talalagir(Guj)1.550.6563.70650500-65.79
Anandnagar(UP)0.70-12.540.80965950-
Cabbage
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00-5059.00400400-69.23
Talalagir(Guj)0.52-3.73.33200300-71.43
Bhindi(LadiesFinger)
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC44.0014001400-36.36
Amaranthus
Parakkodu(Ker)3.00NC77.004000300033.33
Amphophalus
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC70.0018001850-10.00
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC70.00210018505.00
Beetroot
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC30.001000900-33.33
BitterGourd
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC36.0011501100-61.67
BottleGourd
Lakhimpur(UP)7.0040457.001280130014.29
Brinjal
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00-33.3399.001300900116.67
Lakhimpur(UP)1.404096.201580160089.22
Talalagir(Guj)1.201.6948.86800900-36.00
Cauliflower
Anandnagar(UP)0.70NC11.30910122565.45
ChillyCapsicum
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC44.0011001500-67.65
Cowpea(Veg)
Ramanagara(Kar)4.00NC195.00700750-46.15
FrenchBeans(Frasbean)
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC43.0043004250-21.82
GreenAvare(W)
Lakhimpur(UP)5.00NC99.3020302050-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC59.0026002700NC
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00-5076.0014001400-56.25
KnoolKhol
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC46.0010001100-33.33
PeasWet
Nautnava(UP)10.00NC45.001850200035.04
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC17.004200420090.91
Pumpkin
Lakhimpur(UP)2.50-58.33177.101300130019.27
Raddish
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00-5044.00600400-57.14
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00-5047.001000900-54.55
SuvarnaGadde
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC26.0018001800-30.77
Published on February 26, 2020
TOPICS
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)