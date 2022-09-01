Virtual buyer seller meet on natural rubber and rubber products

The Rubber Board is organising a virtual Buyer Seller Meet (BSM) for those involved in rubber products manufacturing on Rubber Board’s Virtual Trade Fair (VTF) portal https://vtf.rubberboard.org.in/rubberboard on September 16.

The objective of a virtual Buyer Seller Meet is for trade tie-up and to promote new products in the Indian market. Interested buyers can register in the VTF portal or send their registration request to vtf2021@rubberboard.org.in with contact details and a list of their products.

Brand building

The buyer seller meet will provide different slots for different category product manufacturers, and they can meet potential buyers and share product details and trade terms.

The second edition of VTF for rubber and rubber product is live on Rubber Board’s official website with 205 exhibitors. The second edition has drawn huge footfalls and was instrumental in showcasing products of Indian manufacturers in the domestic and international markets. The feedback from the exhibitors compelled the Rubber Board to host the third edition of the Fair.

VTF is useful to exhibitors in brand building, showcasing their products and finding new customers. The third editionis proposed to be launched on October 1, and will be live for one year.

India’s rubber and rubber products exports hold a coveted position in global trade and occupy a share of 1.56 per cent of India’s total exports. The sector recorded a growth of 43.5 per cent in the previous year. However, there is enough potential for growth in the non-tyre sector. In order to improve the rubber and rubber products exports, the Board is constantly in touch with Indian Missions abroad to promote Indian rubber products on the overseas market.