WayCool Freshey’s to sell paneer

Freshey’s, the ready-to-cook (RTC) brand from WayCool Foods, has launched paneer in 200 g packs.

A company statement said the brand aims to triple its revenue from dairy this fiscal.

BP Ravindran, Chief Business Officer-CPG, WayCool Foods, said Indian dairy industry is set for a CAGR of 14-15 per cent. “We are confident that Freshey’s as a brand will also grow at 3X with the addition of this new category. The rapid growth of the dairy segment in India is expected to be fuelled by the demand for value-added products,” he said.

The newly launched Freshey’s Paneer will be available across retail outlets and select quick-commerce platforms in Chennai, it said.

Freshey’s had started off with batters before expanding its offerings with accompaniments, kitchen ingredients, and dairy products like ghee and curd, the statement added.