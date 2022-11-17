Food and agtech platform WayCool set up the largest pavilion at Asia Fruit Logistica 2022 global convention in Bangkok and showcased its supply chain bouquet of brands, L’exotique, Dezi Fresh, Censa and SV Agri.

A company press release said the Chennai-based firm’s pavilion was inspired by the banyan tree, Indian carvings and culture and value system besides colours.

Asia Fruit Logistica 2022, is the continent’s number one international trade show for fresh fruits and vegetables. It comprises the cumulative fresh produce industry value chain, service support companies and the latest innovative products and ideas.

Key to India

The platform also presents a unique opportunity to develop new businesses, build quality networks and gain a plethora of information about the current market while emphasising shared origins, values and technical solutions of diverse brands.

Karthik Jayaraman, Co-Founder and Managing Director, WayCool Foods, said, “This platform is key to India and our company’s visibility in the global arena, and we are certain that the venture will further drive foreign investments to our country and help scale the food industry whilst cementing our presence overseas, as well.”

Hosting over 10,000 quality buyers and trade visitors from around 70 countries, and more than 420 exhibitors from 42 countries, the convention witnessed the company’s immense potential in harnessing AI, machine learning and robotics to redefine the journey of food from soil to sale.