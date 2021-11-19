PM Modi takes back farm laws

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
In a major announcement on Guru Nanak Birth Anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his Government had decided to repeal the three farm laws against which farmers from mainly Punjab and Haryana have laid siege to Delhi for the last almost a year.
“On the auspicious day of Guru Nanak Jayanti, I declare that my Government has decided to take back the three farm laws. In the upcoming winter session of Parliament, we would conclude the legislative process of repealing the farm laws. I urge the farmers protesting here with folded hands, please go back to your homes and fields,” the PM announced.
The PM said the farm laws – the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation Act, Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services which pertain to in the first law, creating an option to sell directly to deregulated zones without going through middlemen and paying levies such as the mandi fees, removal of stockholding limits on agricultural produce and creating a framework of contract farming respectively in the last two laws – were brought in with “good intent”.
“We brought the three farm laws with a pure heart and are part of the process to improve farmers’ income and energise their livelihood. A lot of farmers’ organisations and groups supported this also. But some farmers have been unhappy,” he said.
The PM said the Government tried to reach out to the protesting farmers through multiple modes, but they did not agree to take back the protest.
“We tried to talk to them, we even agreed to roll back the provisions that they were against. The Hon’able Supreme Court is also seized of the matter. An expert committee has gone into it. But we have not been able to convince them (the protesting farmers). So, now I urge you, please go back,” said the PM.
The PM said he had seen hardship of farmers in the five decades of his public life, so when he assumed office, his focus was small farmers and their low income. He enlisted the slew of measures that the Government has undertaken to uplift the farm sector.
“About 22 crore soil health cards were given to farmers, which boosted production. Allocation to micro-irrigation is now ₹ 10,000 crore. Small farmers brought under insurance, direct benefit transfer among achievements of this Government. We took steps to increase MSP and made wholesale market transactions online. The Centre's Agriculture budget has increased more than five-old. When I became PM in 2014, we prioritised farmers welfare and development. Many people are unaware of this truth that 80/100 are small scale farmers who have less than 2 hectares of land and are over 10 crore in population. This piece of land is their survival,” he said.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...