Weak cues drags soya oil

Weak global cues and physical demand dragged soya oil and soyabean in Indore mandis with soya refined being quoted at ₹920-25 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹880-885. Soya oil and soya DOC also dragged soyabean with its prices declining to ₹4,200 a quintal. Plant deliveries of soyabean also declined to ₹4,250-75. In futures, soyabean’s January and February contracts on the NCDEX closed at ₹4,184 and ₹4,208.