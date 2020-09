Weak demand push chana prices up

Weak availability and speculator's grip over future trading has pushed up chana prices in Indore mandis over the past one week by Rs300. Chana (kanta) today was quoted at Rs5,000-Rs5,100 a quintal.

The rise in chana also lifted its dal with chana dal (average) being at Rs5,900-Rs6,000; chana dal (medium) at Rs6,100-Rs6,200; while chana dal (bold) ruled at Rs6,300-Rs6,400 a quintal respectively. Dollar chana ruled firm at Rs6,000-Rs6,600 a quintal amidst scattered domestic demand and weak availability.

In container, dollar chana was quoted higher on improved export demand with dollar chana (42/44 count) at Rs 7,700 a quintal; dollar chana (44/46 count) ruled at Rs7,500; while dollar chana (58/60 count) fetched Rs7,000-Rs7,100 a quintal.