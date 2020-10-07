Wet spell for AP-Telangana, TN, Puducherry from Friday

Rains will perk up from Friday over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry punctuated by isolated heavy falls over Tamil Nadu and Telangana as a fresh low-pressure area forms over the North Andaman Sea and adjoining East-Central Bay of Bengal.

The ‘low’ may move north-westwards and concentrate into a depression over the Central Bay by Saturday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. An outlook valid from Monday to Wednesday next said rains may drive up further over Odisha, Telangana, South Chhattisgarh and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Rains for East, North-East today

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is forecast over parts of North-East, East and Central India, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, the South Peninsula, and along the West Coast today (Wednesday) — thanks to a prevailing cyclonic circulation over South Odisha which will also keep East and North-East wet until Friday.

What would further help the cause is a persisting overnight trough (an elongated area of lower pressure as distinct from closed circulation represented by a conventional low-pressure area) originating from the circulation over South Coastal Odisha and extending to East Bihar across the plains of West Bengal.

Outlook for today (Wednesday) suggests fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls over Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura and scattered or heavy over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.