Wheat Prices

as on : 06-11-2019 11:02:02 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lakhimpur(UP)1800.005071015.001960205013.29
Begusarai (Raj)180.005.8814377.0018401850-1.08
Mihipurwa(UP)102.00112.52141.60185018408.19
Dibrugarh(ASM)20.00-41.181685.0066506650NC
Gorakhpur(MP)11.90-304331.721963190510.59
Alappuzha(Ker)5.00NC230.0019002050NC
Chotila(Guj)1.80-1074.402100210013.51
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC91.004800440060.00
Dibrugarh(ASM)0.70-90398.3019001900NC
Published on November 06, 2019
