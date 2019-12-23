Wheat Prices

as on : 23-12-2019 03:04:51 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Agra(UP)894.503.4161852.00202020308.02
Kota(Raj)380.50-17.5556720.00208020700.24
Aligarh(UP)320.00NC32140.00204020306.81
Begusarai (Raj)210.00-12.520937.00194018507.78
Sitapur(UP)141.20-18.3814642.80196619662.93
Karvi(UP)125.00-19.355031.70193019004.04
Maigalganj(UP)115.004751126.8019601960-
Barhaj(UP)100.00-33.3312574.00191019006.11
Harpalpur(MP)91.8037.22317.4020501990-
Naugarh(UP)82.50NC15566.60194519407.16
Singroli(MP)78.05149.764276.44185018505.71
Dibrugarh(ASM)77.00196.152311.007600760014.29
Madhoganj(UP)70.0027.276892.50194019603.47
Etah(UP)60.00-29.415668.00202020108.60
Golagokarnath(UP)60.005014753.20195019509.55
Siliguri(WB)58.00NC1651.008000800023.08
Aliganj(UP)57.002002058.00193019206.04
Kapadvanj(Guj)50.0051.52605.202062203714.56
Mehmoodabad(UP)49.00NC3026.00195019607.14
Bareilly(UP)48.00-34.254503.102100204012.00
Palanpur(Guj)45.00164.71897.00222521879.23
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)44.70112.864408.10208020597.27
Partaval(UP)42.00121025.00190019204.97
Kosikalan(UP)41.40-2.596482.60205020205.13
Haathras(UP)40.00NC2951.007900810025.40
Himatnagar(Guj)39.50-14.1314243.50227522508.33
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)35.0042752356.802150212514.67
Kayamganj(UP)35.00NC3931.50197019803.14
Faizabad(UP)32.50NC1688.60193019257.22
Mihipurwa(UP)32.50303064.20185018309.47
Kicchha(Utr)32.50-83.211584.3021002100-
Atarra(UP)30.00-7.691826.00192019103.78
Jaunpur(UP)30.0062.162132.00204020309.09
Sahiyapur(UP)30.00207430.90194019457.18
Haathras(UP)30.00-78.573212.404051400014.11
Bangarmau(UP)28.00-53.338433.80196019565.95
Rura(UP)27.50-6.782805.2019001900-
Gangapur City(Raj)26.204.384240.60205520386.04
Vishalpur(UP)25.70-37.32859.10201020158.06
Basti(UP)25.0031.581795.00194519407.46
Gadaura(UP)25.004.176787.50186018606.29
Khair(UP)25.00-28.574543.00200020007.53
Khalilabad(UP)25.00-28.571910.00189018850.80
Pilibhit(UP)25.00-16.6711663.00201020107.49
Risia(UP)25.00NC7108.801920192014.97
Bachranwa(UP)25.00-37.53288.00191019154.66
Sandila(UP)25.00NC4552.001920193016.36
Akbarpur(UP)25.0038.891690.20192519256.94
Mathura(UP)23.00NC2900.00201020208.65
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)23.0076.921482.0018451845-
Fatehpur(UP)22.50NC3669.60194519505.99
Kannauj(UP)22.00101623.00197019605.91
Khategaon(MP)21.00-17.322438.52210020825.00
Badayoun(UP)21.00-162838.002020202010.68
Kadaura(UP)21.0035.48808.30195019506.85
Naanpara(UP)19.80-3.411656.80192519505.77
Siddhpur(Guj)18.71-48.71958.262207212711.07
Farukhabad(UP)18.00NC1514.00196019605.38
Gazipur(UP)18.00-252661.00200020008.70
Wazirganj(UP)18.00-5.26360.002010201010.44
Chorichora(UP)17.0013.33586.00196019557.10
Chandausi(UP)15.00-251741.00201020156.91
Buland Shahr(UP)15.00-21.051803.00208020708.33
Sehjanwa(UP)15.00-62.53360.501960194518.07
Safdarganj(UP)15.00501446.001930194510.29
Dibrugarh(ASM)14.20118.46640.5019001900NC
Modasa(Guj)14.00-21.351668.00220021507.32
Etawah(UP)13.00-13.331374.00202520206.58
Ajuha(UP)13.00-40.911136.00196019607.40
Shamli(UP)12.5066.67352.00206520609.84
Bareilly(UP)12.00166.67300.007850790033.50
Kamlaganj(UP)11.2024.441068.10182017507.06
Dadri(UP)11.00-455231.00204020307.94
Rudauli(UP)11.00-2.65772.4019501950-
Khairthal(Raj)10.10-20.202080--
Muzzafarnagar(UP)10.00NC3290.00206020609.28
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC1287.00195019505.41
Purwa(UP)9.0012.5457.00195019508.33
Bilsi(UP)9.00-103110.60201020208.06
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)8.50-3.41378.10210020455.00
Babrala(UP)8.3053.7210.50195018507.73
Mahoba(UP)8.1037.291212.6019201920-
Samsabad(UP)8.0014.2930.0020502000-
Mehrauni(UP)8.00NC3699.001950192514.71
Robertsganj(UP)8.00-5.88357.008275824634.88
Dadri(UP)8.0033.33309.005650560028.41
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)7.7022.221337.90204920414.70
Savarkundla(Guj)7.10255223.202288225020.23
Bagru(Raj)7.0062.79110.402100205010.53
Dadri(UP)7.0040315.008300830036.07
Robertsganj(UP)6.50-7.141064.00201519909.21
Khujner(MP)6.30-16222.602125209313.64
Mirzapur(UP)6.00-7.69434.002040203512.40
Thandla(MP)5.00-81.752315.7920002060-
Ujhani(UP)5.00-501970.002050200010.81
Faizabad(UP)5.00-16.6752.507700780040.00
Ajuha(UP)5.00-28.5792.508100790036.13
Devariya(UP)4.50-101768.10196019607.40
Karvi(UP)4.50NC120.104900500042.44
Kosikalan(UP)4.3026.47181.108610812040.00
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)4.00NC2192.00216021605.88
Raibareilly(UP)4.00-63.641424.00195019258.33
Safdarganj(UP)4.005.2638.808020780037.09
Mathura(UP)3.808.57109.9089008350147.22
Gazipur(UP)3.80-36.67171.608360816032.70
Ghiraur(UP)3.50NC333.601950195020.74
Devariya(UP)3.50-12.565.408140815540.59
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)3.45-57.4195.5022052200-
Ganjdudwara(UP)3.40NC410.70193019705.46
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.30-8.3379.608000825023.08
Raigarh(Cht)3.00-53.85181.002000200021.21
Khedbrahma(Guj)3.00-80585.00219521874.62
Etawah(UP)3.002050.0084008600-
Khalilabad(UP)3.00-2565.007900780035.04
Vishalpur(UP)2.80-6.67103.407780778531.31
Kurnool(AP)2.7017010.605010539918.16
Bewar(UP)2.60-56.67225.20193019302.93
Gurusarai(UP)2.60NC462.80192019206.08
Bijay Nagar(Raj)2.50-39.02482.90205020005.13
Bijnaur(UP)2.50-79.17214.802050201010.81
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.5066.67238.001900190015.15
Mahoba(UP)2.50-67.11392.7049255000-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)2.50-21.88205.606900690015.00
Agra(UP)2.50-16.67180.508980865041.42
Chorichora(UP)2.5038.8925.808180816042.51
Mainpuri(UP)2.40-94.673447.80202019778.89
Naanpara(UP)2.402039.2073007510-
Aligarh(UP)2.00NC152.005300525032.50
Agra(UP)2.00-20167.505480536036.32
Rajula(Guj)1.80-18.1870.502515222516.71
Etah(UP)1.8012.566.408850870036.57
Shamli(UP)1.80-2521.4083258285-
Anandnagar(UP)1.60-11.115496.301960195012.97
Ait(UP)1.606.67216.30202020005.76
Lakshar(Utr)1.50NC203.40185018506.63
Fatehpur(UP)1.50NC48.308300816018.57
Ajuha(UP)1.505018.505425541536.99
Golagokarnath(UP)1.50NC97.107840784024.84
Sehjanwa(UP)1.4040288.308180806041.77
Kandi(WB)1.303045.80210021002.44
Jaunpur(UP)1.20NC21.808250828026.92
Buland Shahr(UP)1.20-2048.308050825530.79
Kayamganj(UP)1.20NC57.208250830030.43
Partaval(UP)1.20-2012.507800780035.06
Mainpuri(UP)1.202055.909000856040.63
Kapasan(Raj)1.00NC163.302000200011.11
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC27.009600960031.51
Farukhabad(UP)1.00-33.3348.0081008250-
Sandila(UP)0.80-27.2747.0081008060-
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)0.70-41.67103.80205020007.33
Panthawada(Guj)0.60NC6.6021402250-
Published on December 23, 2019
