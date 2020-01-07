Wheat Prices

as on : 07-01-2020 04:22:41 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lakhimpur(UP)1200.00-54290.002000-8.70
Mumbai(Mah)950.00-10442.003250-3.17
Agra(UP)915.00-30335.502140-10.59
Kota(Raj)264.50-28628.502200-12.82
Aligarh(UP)250.00-15925.002150-10.82
Lalitpur(UP)250.00-11405.002025-10.96
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)240.00-10525.002015-5.22
Gondal(UP)238.00-16868.501930-5.75
Sultanpur(UP)200.00-4385.002050-12.02
Bindki(UP)200.00-11980.001980--
Jamnagar(Guj)174.00-336.902315-16.92
Bangarmau(UP)168.00-3950.402000-6.67
Begusarai (Raj)160.00NC9216.0018401840-0.54
Sitapur(UP)153.00-7245.602070-4.02
Dahod(Guj)138.80-3650.502450-11.36
Barhaj(UP)130.00-6065.001940-5.43
Nargunda(Kar)121.00-162.002335--
Hardoi(UP)120.00-10800.002030-5.18
Bahraich(UP)114.50-3243.801950-7.73
Shahjahanpur(UP)110.00-6352.002010-7.20
Auraiya(UP)100.00-3145.002110-11.05
Barabanki(UP)94.00-617.001965--
Muskara(UP)94.00-1066.302060-10.16
Jayas(UP)93.00-3595.302000-6.38
Mehmoodabad(UP)90.00-1550.502070-7.25
Biaora(MP)87.40-87.402140--
Charra(UP)80.00-2989.502040-7.94
Saharanpur(UP)72.50-4895.002110-11.64
Rajkot(Guj)70.50-2901.002280-11.22
Bangalore(Kar)70.00-3491.003000-9.09
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)70.00-717.002000-6.38
Lucknow(UP)67.00-2132.001990-14.70
Narsinghgarh(MP)65.20-3431.002250--
Uttaripura(UP)65.00-325.501900-2.70
Jaunpur(UP)60.00-912.002035-11.20
Sandi(UP)59.00103.45792.0017301750-3.08
Kosikalan(UP)55.007.843204.702130212010.36
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)53.00-1216.002325-16.25
Kapadvanj(Guj)51.00-353.602100--
Madhoganj(UP)50.00-3122.002025-4.92
Golagokarnath(UP)50.00-7192.101950-6.56
Latur(Mah)49.00-76.002700--
Lalganj(UP)48.00NC1967.2020002000-
Mainpuri(UP)48.00-1639.402130-11.99
Karvi(UP)47.00-62683.35202020159.19
Sanawad(MP)46.80-46.802275--
Choubepur(UP)42.00-815.302100-12.00
Kopaganj(UP)41.00-1022.001965-7.38
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)40.50-2185.702200-12.07
Kasganj(UP)40.00-3783.702070-10.11
Kayamganj(UP)40.00-1865.002020-7.16
Bharuasumerpur(UP)35.00-1044.502000-8.11
Faizabad(UP)35.00-607.801935-5.74
Puwaha(UP)35.00-5063.001960-4.26
Visnagar(Guj)34.50-265.802367-15.35
Bareilly(UP)34.50-2189.802060-10.75
Gazipur(UP)32.003.231071.00200020008.70
Badda(UP)32.00-97.001960--
Mauranipur(UP)31.20-287.301950-7.44
Azamgarh(UP)31.00-1456.001950-6.27
Shahganj(UP)31.00-131.002080--
Hapur(UP)30.00-701.002150-13.76
Khair(UP)30.00-2240.002110-12.23
Maigalganj(UP)30.00-25653.4019601960-
Bachranwa(UP)30.007.141302.00193519356.03
Chandausi(UP)29.00-672.502070-9.81
Sailana(MP)28.30-28.302400--
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)27.00-597.802050-10.22
Pratapgarh(UP)26.50-180.001925--
Partaval(UP)26.00-466.001920--
Atarra(UP)25.00-907.502025--
Ballia(UP)25.00-1535.002030-14.37
Khalilabad(UP)25.0025885.00192519405.48
Sehjanwa(UP)25.00251186.00195019558.33
Fatehpur(UP)24.50-1733.301945-3.46
Badayoun(UP)24.00-41401.002090208012.37
Mathura(UP)24.00-1371.002150-16.22
Khategaon(MP)23.1686.771257.24208020804.79
Visavadar(Guj)23.1025.54268.4423052320-
Dadri(UP)23.00-2216.002000-2.56
Raibareilly(UP)22.50-702.502020-8.31
Kadiri(Guj)21.00-374.802350-16.05
Bilsi(UP)21.00-1497.802025-6.58
Naanpara(UP)21.00-722.501940-6.30
Gadaura(UP)20.0011.113347.50185018502.78
Jalaun(UP)19.50-861.802076--
Puranpur(UP)19.00-2745.501940-3.74
Bhiloda(Guj)18.50-221.002353--
Bhadravathi(Kar)18.00-35.002638--
Kalapipal(MP)18.00-311.601980-13.14
Fatehabad(UP)18.00-800.602150-18.13
Baberu(UP)18.00-256.502020-9.19
Etawah(UP)18.00-609.002080-8.33
Singroli(MP)17.40-76.362141.83185019005.71
Tulsipur(UP)17.00-237.001942--
Sandila(UP)17.0013.332338.0019801970-
Khurja(UP)16.00-518.002175-12.11
Jhijhank(UP)16.00-410.001980-14.78
Basti(UP)15.00-891.001945-6.58
Pilibhit(UP)15.00-5567.002050-9.04
Ajuha(UP)15.00-553.001980--
Taloda(Guj)14.50-14.502325--
Sikandraraau(UP)12.00-382.001935-3.75
Soharatgarh(UP)12.00-933.501950-6.85
Morbi(Guj)11.40-36.002325-6.16
Thara(Guj)11.00-259.802347-12.46
Sumerpur(Raj)11.00-11.002218--
Farukhabad(UP)11.00-679.502090-12.37
Buland Shahr(UP)11.00-844.002185-11.48
Hasanpur(UP)10.50-66.502050--
Rudauli(UP)10.40-429.001970--
Shajapur(MP)10.00-121.902385--
Achnera(UP)10.00-1035.002080-12.43
Muzzafarnagar(UP)10.00-1546.002125-12.14
Shikohabad(UP)10.00-652.002100-9.66
Sahiyapur(UP)10.00-44.443527.0019501950-12.95
Aliganj(UP)9.00-972.302020-10.99
Kamlaganj(UP)9.00-453.001750--2.78
Bharthna(UP)9.00-2860.002100-10.53
Bhawani Mandi(Choumahala)(Raj)8.50-8.502208--
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)8.50-241.502010-7.20
Modasa(Guj)8.00-663.202250--
Jahangirabad(UP)8.00-625.002150-11.40
Devariya(UP)8.00-541.301955-6.54
Rasda(UP)8.00-40.001870--
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)7.80143.75665.702190216413.06
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)7.65-55.402400--
Jasra(UP)7.20-572.802000-8.11
Gangapur City(Raj)7.10-36.041956.202182214312.13
Konch(UP)7.00-252.502105--
Thandla(MP)6.69-1097.622275--
Asansol(WB)6.504.84396.7521002000-2.78
Bewar(UP)6.002099.60194019406.59
Shamli(UP)6.00-183.002125--
Durgapur(WB)5.70-5453.3121202120-
Kalol(Guj)5.50-40.002350-14.19
Bharwari(UP)5.50-138.301970--
Paliakala(UP)5.50-1727.801980-12.50
Tundla(UP)5.50-764.602140-11.46
Khedbrahma(Guj)5.00-271.002262-10.23
Robertsganj(UP)5.00-507.502010-8.65
Achalda(UP)5.00-316.302100-9.89
Viswan(UP)5.00-355.001850-5.71
Safdarganj(UP)5.00-548.001970-10.67
Bijay Nagar(Raj)4.8071.43219.202180217014.74
Khairagarh(UP)4.50-10151.90190019502.70
Devandranagar(MP)4.20-4.202000--
Gurusarai(UP)3.00-222.401920-5.21
Dhrol(Guj)2.90-35.502155-0.23
Mehsana(Guj)2.70-151.202400-12.94
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)2.50-176.302150--
Ghiraur(UP)2.50-172.301940--
Ujhani(UP)2.50-961.502090-12.37
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.5025127.5019001900-
Rajula(Guj)2.00-34.002338--
Dhansura(Guj)2.00-38.002225-11.25
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)1.90-13.702400--
Ait(UP)1.805093.302171216013.37
Anandnagar(UP)1.60-5.882541.001955196512.68
Dhoraji(Guj)1.50-43.002460-16.86
Savarkundla(Guj)1.50-7085.6023052338-
Chhapiheda(MP)1.30-10.602208--
Vadgam(Guj)1.20-25.002232-9.68
Dhanura(UP)1.20-8.201835-5.76
Kandi(WB)1.202023.8021002120-0.94
Gogamba(Guj)1.00-17.302050--
Malegaon(Mah)1.00-18.002411--
Pune(Mah)1.00-15.004450--
Kaij(Mah)1.00-1.001997--
Bagru(Raj)1.00-50.202100--
Mawana(UP)1.00-24.002065--
Amirgadh(Guj)0.90-3.302335--
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)0.77-56.672275--
Morva Hafad(Guj)0.60-22.402050--
Divai(UP)0.60-85.001845-6.34
Jarar(UP)0.60-39.101950-7.14
Published on January 07, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)