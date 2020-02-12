Wheat Prices

as on : 12-02-2020 11:25:55 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Aligarh(UP)300.00NC19315.00210020607.14
Bindki(UP)200.00NC13170.00206020306.19
Rura(UP)37.5031.58858.50190019005.56
Gazipur(UP)28.00121158.00202020407.45
Vilaspur(UP)27.00-6.9795.6421252080-
Kishunpur(UP)26.008.333669.00200020008.11
Jafarganj(UP)26.004634.0019601980-1.51
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)25.60-16.072510.30205920404.20
Bachranwa(UP)20.00-28.571623.00193019355.75
Puranpur(UP)18.00-13.462865.80201520404.95
Sehjanwa(UP)17.00-5.561342.001985198010.28
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)8.00-20784.0018651875-
Achalda(UP)6.0020374.30204020306.25
Gazipur(UP)6.00114.2973.608270837026.84
Alappuzha(Ker)5.00NC165.0020502050-
Viswan(UP)5.00-16.67386.00185018505.71
Tamkuhi Road(UP)3.50-7.8983.306900690013.11
Chotila(Guj)2.80-78.002250-12.50
Anandnagar(UP)2.5047.062565.801955196012.68
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.50NC147.5019001900-
Aligarh(UP)2.00-6066.005250520019.32
Sehjanwa(UP)1.308.3398.008160817016.57
Gangakhed(Mah)1.00-2.001870--
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC30.50190019009.51
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC51.00500049004.17
Gangakhed(Mah)1.00-1.004400--
Achalda(UP)1.00NC21.8080508050-
Vilaspur(UP)0.90-13.688025--
Bindki(UP)0.80-11.113.7053705460-
Bindki(UP)0.70NC11.008100827026.37
Divai(UP)0.60NC89.20184518456.34
Published on February 12, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)