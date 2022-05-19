Wheat production revised down to 106.41 mt in govt’s third estimates

The government on Thursday revised the country’s wheat production down to 106.41 million tonnes (mt) this year from 111.32 mt estimated in February; while cotton output, too, has been scaled down to 31.54 million bales (of 170 kg each) from 34.06 million bales.

Releasing the third advance estimates of agriculture crops, the government said the overall foodgrain production will be 314.51 mt during 2021-22 crop year (July-June) and though it is lower by 1.55 mt from what was estimated in February, the revised output is still 1.2 per cent more than a year before, officials said.

As production of rice, pulses and coarse cereals has increased from the February estimates, nearly 5 mt drop in wheat production has not impacted the total foodgrain output much , the officials said. Traders and experts are of the view that wheat production this year could be 95-98 mt after early onset of summer and high temperature in March brought down the yield by 10-15 per cent in key growing States of Punjab and Haryana.

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) was last week allowed to accept wheat at relaxed norms of shrivelled and broken grains at 18 per cent (from earlier 6 per cent) so that 7.5 mt already purchased from farmers by Punjab and Haryana are retained by it amid lower procurement.

Cotton is another crop where the government has reduced the production estimate as the textile mills are facing a severe shortage of cotton yarn due to unchecked export amid fall in acreage. Cotton production was already estimated lower in February from 35.25 million bales last year and it has seen a further pruning. The Cotton Association has pegged this year’s output at 32.36 million bales, higher from government assessment.

Record output

Rice production has, however, seen an increase to 129.66 mt from 127.93 mt, estimated three months back. Last year, the output was 124.37 mt. Along with rice, record production has been estimated for maize, pulses, oilseeds, gram, rapeseed, mustard and sugarcane.

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said: “this record production of so many crops is the result of the farmer-friendly policies of the government under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as tireless hard work of the farmers and the diligence of the scientists.”

The assessment of production of different crops is based on the data received from States and validated with information available from other sources, the agriculture ministry said in a statement.

Production of nutri/coarse cereals is estimated at 50.70 mt against 51.32 mt last year due to drop in acreage. Maize production has been pegged at 33.18 mt — up from 31.65 mt last year. Total pulses production during 2021-22 is estimated at record 27.75 mt against 25.46 mt last year.

Oilseeds production in the country has been estimated at record 38.50 mt ( 35.95 mt). Total production of sugarcane during 2021-22 is seen at record 430.50 mt, up from 405.4 mt last year.