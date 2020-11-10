Work from home in the West boost India’s coir exports

Clean and green: Shopping for second-hand plane parts
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
India’s coir and products exports to western countries including the US are booming, thanks to the new normal of ‘Work from Home’ triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.
Coir exporters said that many customers, having been forced to spend more time at home, are undertaking home improvement projects and are building makeshift home offices under the concept of “Do it Yourself (DIY)”.
Replacement of old coir carpets and mats with new ones enabled India to fetch more orders. Fear of transmission of coronavirus through old door mats also pushed people to change them frequently, Mahadevan Pavithran, Managing Director, Travancore Coctuft, Cherthala, said.
He told BusinessLine that a lot of exporters in Alappuzha have their order books full for printed vinyl backed coir door mats, rubber mats, jute rugs, rubber polypropylene from the markets of the US, Europe, South America, Far East, Asia Pacific.
“It is too early to say there is a steady climb in orders. But decorating their homes to keep them up-to-date has enabled us to get good orders,” adds Jose Paul Mathew, Managing Director, Palm Fibre India Pvt Ltd.
“Though the Europe market was down on Covid reasons, the US market compensated for the losses with a 20-25 per cent growth”, he said.
Growth of online marketing and the emergence of coir from a mere utility product to seasonally-designed one and its hygiene factor also helped.
Mathew, who is also the president of Federation of Indian Coir Exporters Association, has requested the government to reinstate the export incentive subsidy for the sector to counter the market volatility.
According to Mahadevan, with the uptick in coir export during Covid -19 times manufacturing units are running at 120 per cent capacity. At present, shipments are around 1,000 containers a month worth ₹150 crore.
However, he said that the surging costs of raw materials such as coir yarn, PVC and Plasticizer have dampened export prospects.
Coir and products exports have weathered the Covid crisis, fetching an export revenue of ₹2,800 crore in FY20. The sector is expected to witness a 20 per cent growth in the current fiscal, the official sources said, quoting the Coir Board’s provisional export figures of 3.5 per cent increase in quantity and 25 per cent in value in July.
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
The market rally may not last too long, if Biden makes good his campaign promises of reversing many of Trump's ...
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
Global jet fuel consumption remains severely affected by the uneven recovery in aviation.Globally, jet use has ...
The precious metal will likely test the price band of $1,975 and $2,000
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...