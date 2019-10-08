WTO fisheries talks this week to bridge differences

The oceans are set to boil
An IPCC special report generates more evidence on oceans buckling under global warming. We have no choice but ...
World Trade Organisation member countries will meet again this week in Geneva to take forward the discussions on curbing fisheries subsidies that has divided participants over its scope, coverage and exemptions and rendered the Negotiating Group on Rules headless for the past month.
“Some like India and China are insisting on flexibilities for all developing countries while others like the US and Australia have proposed that exemptions be granted only on the basis of low fish production volumes. India has to stay alert and staunchly defend the subsidies for its small and artisanal fishers given the fact that it has one of the largest volumes of fish stocks in the world,” an official familiar with the negotiations told BusinessLine.
The meeting of the negotiating group on fisheries subsidies is scheduled on October 10.
The difference between members over the mechanism to cap subsidies is so deep that they have not yet been able to decide on the next chair for the Negotiating Group on Rules where discussions on curbing fisheries subsidies are carried out.
The post has been vacant since September after the last chair, Mexico’s WTO ambassador Roberto Zapata Barradas, remitted office.
Since then all the proposed candidates have been opposed by some member or the other. “There is a mistrust amongst members and a growing concern that a chair from a particular country which tows a certain line in the on-going negotiations may favour that line despite his/her supposedly neutral stance. However, members must take a decision fast as the year-end deadline for concluding the negotiations is approaching fast,” the official said.
In the last WTO Ministerial meeting in Buenos Aires in December 2017, it was decided that members will try to conclude the negotiations on curbing fisheries subsidies subsidies, estimated to range from $14 billion to $20.5 billion annually, by December 2019. It is feared that fisheries subsidies lead to over-fishing, which puts pressure on the global fish stock. India’s negotiating team is adamant on its stand that it has to protect both its present as well as future subsidies which it gives to its small fishers for buying boats, gear, fuel and other inputs. New Delhi wants carve-outs as part of special and differential treatment for developing countries that the WTO provides for.
Some others such as Australia, the US and Brazil have categorised members into three tiers based on fish production volumes. They have proposed that exemption from subsidy caps be given to only members that fall into Tier 3 and account for less than 0.05 per cent of global marine capture.
India definitely won’t qualify for the exemptions under this set up as it has about 6 per cent of the world’s fish.
An IPCC special report generates more evidence on oceans buckling under global warming. We have no choice but ...
Rather happily, I received the smaller of the two more advanced (read expensive) new iPhones for review. The ...
With the new Surface laptops and foldable devices, the tech giant is trying to keep pace with the times
Meet Sevaram, who has made it his life’s mission to care for the migrant visitors to a Rajasthan hamlet every ...
Over five and 10 years, the fund has outperformed its benchmark, the Nifty 50 TRI
ICICI Pru Regular Savings is one of the top-performing funds from the conservative hybrid funds category, ...
The plan mitigates timing risk, as investments are made automatically at fixed intervals
The slowdown in the industry has beaten down the stock. This may be an opportune time to accumulate it
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...