Air India, now under the ownership of Tata, is set to redefine the air travel experience with the introduction of luxurious enhancements on its new Airbus A350-900. Unveiled at FICCI Wings India, these upgrades include new amenity kits, sustainable bedding, and refined tableware, scheduled to debut on international long-haul flights from mid-2024, coinciding with the A350 entering service.

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of Air India, said: “The A350 is a game-changer for Air India. It will not only elevate our passenger experience, but also open up new routes and opportunities for expansion. Together with the full interior refit of our legacy widebody aircraft commencing mid-2024, this upgradation of fleet and product is a key pillar of returning Air India to the upper echelons of world aviation.”

New kits available

The First and Business class amenity kits, exclusively designed by Ferragamo, boast a range of items such as body lotion, hand cream, lip balm, socks, an eye mask, and a unique Air India keepsake. Notably, First class kits also include an Eau de Parfum, making Air India the first airline to feature Ferragamo’s new brand identity.

Premium Economy guests will be treated to a refreshed amenity kit by TUMI, incorporating the Air India Red color and featuring skincare essentials from the renowned Swedish label, Verso. For Economy class passengers on ultra-long-haul flights, amenity kits made from premium recyclable Kraft paper will include an eye mask, socks, and hand lotion.

First and Business class passengers will continue to indulge in award-winning and sustainable sleepwear by TUMI, crafted from recycled materials blended with cotton. The experience is further enhanced with plush velour slippers.

Bed linens for First and Business class have been specially designed, inspired by Air India’s new global brand identity. This includes lightweight duvets and mattress toppers with a memory foam layer, providing an enhanced long-haul sleep experience. The premium wool-blended blankets, exclusive to Air India in First and Business class, draw inspiration from the traditional Sozni embroidery of Jammu & Kashmir.

Premium Economy and Economy passengers are not left behind, enjoying the comfort and warmth of twill weave cabin blankets designed to reflect Air India’s new brand elements.

The dining experience is equally elevated with exquisite chinaware featuring Mandala patterns and India-inspired designs. First class guests receive exclusive copper-gold thalis for Indian meals, while Premium Economy meals are served in lightweight melamine tableware with etched Mandala patterns. Business class enjoys lead-free glassware from Slovakia and stainless-steel cutlery with weight-saving hollow handles.

Tata-owned Air India revealed their fresh logo, ‘The Vista’, and its vibrant aircraft livery in August. It had said that the airline would honor the Maharajah’s legacy. The redesigned Maharajah symbolizes limitless possibilities and progress while honoring the airline’s legacy. The Maharajah has found its way to the first class and business class cutlery.

These enhancements will be introduced on international flights, predominantly operated by widebody aircraft such as A350s, B777s, and B787s, starting mid-2024.

Under Tata Group’s leadership, Air India is undergoing a comprehensive transformation, with the A350 playing a pivotal role in modernizing the fleet and enhancing the overall passenger experience. The A350 enters commercial service on January 22, 2024, initially operating domestically before venturing onto international routes. Air India has firm orders for 20 A350-900s, reflecting the airline’s commitment to regaining its position as a global aviation leader.

