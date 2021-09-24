Airbus deal is a great step forward: Ratan Tata

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
The government’s move to acquire 56 Airbus C-295 aircraft to replace the Indian Air Force (IAF) legacy AVRO fleet “is a bold step”, according to Ratan Tata.
On Friday, in a joint statement, Tata Advanced Systems and Airbus announced that the Defence Ministry had cleared the joint project to build the 56 C-295 aircraft in India.
Tata said it “ is a great step forward in the opening up of aviation and avionics projects in India,” and “this bold step in fully building this state-of-the-art multi-role aircraft in India in support of the ‘Make in India’ thrust to bolster the country’s equity framework.”
This is the first ‘Make in India’ aerospace programme in the private sector, involving the full development of a complete industrial ecosystem: from the manufacture to assembly, test and qualification, to delivery and maintenance of the complete lifecycle of the aircraft.
Under the contractual agreement, Airbus will deliver the first 16 aircraft in ‘fly-away’ condition from its final assembly line in Seville, Spain. The subsequent 40 aircraft will be manufactured and assembled by the Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) in India as part of an industrial partnership between the two companies.
Ratan Tata further said the clearance for the said project “envisages total manufacturing of the aircraft in India. it will create a domestic supply chain capability to international standards, which has never been undertaken before.”
The said project aims to generate 15,000 skilled direct jobs and 10,000 indirect positions over the coming 10 years.
