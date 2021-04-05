AP allocates ₹9,091 cr towards power subsidy for free power to agriculture, other segments

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Andhra Pradesh government has allocated ₹9,091.36 crore towards power subsidy for 2021-2022. This includes ₹7,297.08 crore for free power to agriculture and ₹1,657.56 crore for aquaculture and other select consumer segments.
During this fiscal, the Government expects to extend power subsidy to about 40 lakh families. These include free power to 11.73 lakh SC and ST families, most backward classes, 1250 units for launderers, barbers shops, goldsmiths and handloom workers among few other select segments.
State Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli said the State government has attached high priority for effective implementation of welfare schemes under Navaratnalu in AP Power sector. This can benefit more than 40 lakhs families in the State.
Speaking on the Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti at Vidyut Soudha today, the energy secretary said State had laid special focus on the welfare of downtrodden and introduced Navaratnalu in power sector.
During the filings with the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC), the State government has agreed to bear a subsidy burden of ₹7,297.08 crore for the agricultural consumers and ₹1,657.56 crore for aquaculture, and free power to some downtrodden sections.
