The new capacity addition in the renewable energy sector during the first half of this fiscal was lower than what was achieved in the year-ago period and only little over one fourth of the new capacity planned for the full fiscal.

During H1 of this fiscal, the renewable sector added 6.6 GW of new capacity, including 5 GW from solar power and 1.55 GW from wind power segment. H1 FY24 capacity is lower when compared with the year-ago period addition of 8.2 GW, highest H1 capacity till date.

Meanwhile, Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has set a target to achieve a total new capacity of about 25 GW in FY24. The new capacity addition in the renewable energy sector stood at 7.4 GW, 15.5 GW and 15.3 GW in FY21, FY22 and FY23, respectively.

“While this is below the annual capacity addition required to achieve our 500 GW non-fossil target by 2030, a couple of things have changed recently. First, a national bidding trajectory of 50 GW of renewable energy (RE) capacity annually for five years was announced in March 2023. This has made a tangible difference quite quickly,” Gagan Sidhu, Director, CEEW-Centre for Energy Finance, said.

“During the first half of FY24, 13.1 GW of RE capacity has been auctioned, which is far more than the 9.9 GW auctioned in the whole of FY23. However, the actual capacity addition in H1 FY24, which stood at 6.6 GW, is still at levels seen in the past two years,” he adds.