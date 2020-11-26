Ban on scheduled international commercial flights extended till Dec 31

The ban on scheduled international commercial flights to and from India has been further extended till December 31.

The ban, which has been in place since March 25, was earlier supposed to be lifted on November 30. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) order states that restrictions will not be applicable to international air-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

The order adds that international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes on a case-to-case basis. This exemption is for the 22 countries including the US, UK, France, Germany and Japan with which India has entered into a bilateral Transport Bubble Arrangement (TBA).

These agreements allow airlines from each of these 22 countries to fly to India and Indian carriers to fly to these countries. However, limited categories of people including diplomats, foreigners, Non-resident Indians and people holding long-term visas are allowed to board flights being operated under the TBA arrangement.