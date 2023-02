The Union Budget 2023-24 has allocated ₹79,000 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), giving a further boost to the government’s housing programme for urban poor.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget, said outlay of PMAY is being enhanced by 66 per cent to over ₹79,000 crore.

Budget 2022 had allocated ₹48,000 crore for the completion of 80 lakh houses under PMAY.