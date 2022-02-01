5G auctions to be held in 2022

Spectrum auctions will be conducted in 2022 to facilitate the rollout of 5G mobile services by private telecom providers in 2022-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Budget speech on Tuesday.

Sitharaman also stated that a scheme for design-led manufacturing will be launched, which is intended to build a strong ecosystem for 5G, under the production-linked incentive scheme.

“Telecommunications in general and 5G technologies in particular can enable growth and offer job opportunities,” said the Finance Minister.

The commitment to hold 5G auctions this year comes after the Government implemented a telecom relief package in 2021 to provide cash-strapped telcos the liquidity needed to participate in the upcoming auctions.