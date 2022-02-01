hamburger

Budget 2022

5G auctions to be held in 2022

BL Mumbai Bureau | Feb 1 | Updated on: Feb 01, 2022
Scheme to be launched for design-led manufacturing aimed at building a strong 5G ecosystem

Spectrum auctions will be conducted in 2022 to facilitate the rollout of 5G mobile services by private telecom providers in 2022-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Budget speech on Tuesday.

Sitharaman also stated that a scheme for design-led manufacturing will be launched, which is intended to build a strong ecosystem for 5G, under the production-linked incentive scheme.

“Telecommunications in general and 5G technologies in particular can enable growth and offer job opportunities,” said the Finance Minister. 

The commitment to hold 5G auctions this year comes after the Government implemented a telecom relief package in 2021 to provide cash-strapped telcos the liquidity needed to participate in the upcoming auctions. 

Published on February 01, 2022
